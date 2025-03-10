MAKKAH — The Ministry of Tourism announced that the number of licensed hospitality facilities in Makkah recorded a growth of 80 percent, reaching more than 1,000 by the end of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.

The Makkah city is the region that posted the highest number of licensed facilities and rooms in 2024 among the regions and cities across the Kingdom.



The ministry stressed its keenness on guaranteeing the rights of visitors and pilgrims who benefit from the services of hospitality facilities in Makkah, as part of its continuous efforts to improve the services provided to them.

The ministry's teams have been carrying out continuous inspection and tours throughout the year so as to ensure that the hospitality facilities are committed to obtaining the necessary licenses for operation. The teams are also monitoring all violations and impose penalties on erring facilities in accordance with what is stipulated in the Tourism Law and the Hospitality Facilities Regulations.



The ministry attributed the continuous growth in the number of hospitality facility licenses in Makkah to its efforts within the "Our guests are a priority" campaign, which aims to ensure the quality of services provided by operators of tourist facilities and activities to visitors.

