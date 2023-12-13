Khaybar Heritage Tour, which runs until March 9, 2024, is inviting adventure-seekers and natural history enthusiasts to explore Saudi Arabia’s volcanic landscape, Khaybar – an ancient oasis and a geological treasure that was born from a desert volcanic activity.

Located 220 km southeast of the iconic AlUla Old Town, Khaybar is split across two zones: the Heritage Oasis and the Natural Area. The latter is where the volcanic field lies, with geological phenomenon spread across a 600 sq km land span.

The origins of this landscape date back five million years and travellers are now invited to uncover its secrets and experience its magnificence through AlUla Moments.

“Journeys of wonder and discovery are what AlUla Moments is all about, and we’re incredibly excited to present adventurers, thrill seekers, and the culturally curious with opportunities to explore Khaybar’s ancient volcanic field,” said Jan Freedman, Geologist at the Royal Commission for AlUla.

“The site is home to volcanic marvels sure to captivate visitors and provide them with experiences they’ll never forget.”

Among the most prominent and impressive is Harrat Khaybar, the volcanic landscape shaped by the Umm Jirsan lava flows that feature sculpted terrain and reveal important stories from the Earth’s depths.

The longest lava tubes in Saudi Arabia, this craggy terrain inspires a sense of adventure with mesmerizing trails. This extraordinary geological phenomenon can be crossed on foot, taking visitors to the edge of Harrat Khaybar’s two white volcanoes – Jebel Abiadh and Jebel Bayda.

Majestic to behold, these rare volcanoes are Harrat Khaybar’s crowning jewels. They stand out amidst the black basalt rock terrain awash with hidden gems waiting to be discovered, said a statement.

“A visit to Khaybar takes visitors to a site where new scenes unfold at every turn and reveal spectacular geological and natural heritage,” Freedman said.

“The epic scale of this late-prehistoric site, with its imprint of human journeys for thousands of years, is being opened up to the world through creatively designed, immersive, and authentic experiences.”

Accompanied by world-class tour hospitality and tour guides, visitors can expect hiking opportunities and adventure trails while exploring Harrat Khaybar and AlNinzar Fort, as well as breathtaking views of the oases from AlRawan Viewpoint and more.

Another unmissable activity is Khaybar Camp, which lies on the threshold between the sandstone of AlUla and the volcanic rocks of Khaybar. Set in grand tents inspired by centuries of bedouin tradition, this immersive desert camp experience en route to Khaybar offers an opportunity to engage with historic civilisations up to March 1.

It provides immersive insights into how they lived alongside features and activities that embody authentic desert life, such as hospitality, handicraft displays, camel riding, and photography with falcons and camels.

Furthermore, the Oasis Soundscape is open daily until January 31, a free-flow soundscape designed to provide immersion in nature while calming the body and mind. People can wander through the Khaybar oasis while listening to lute, drum, and piano as sound, performance, and landscape come together in an immersive surrounding.

