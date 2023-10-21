More travellers from countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region are visiting Germany this year amid a push for eco-tourism, according to the latest official data.

GCC visitors recorded close to half a million (478,715) overnight stays in Germany during the first half of the year, up by 41% from the same period last year, the German National Tourist Board (GNTB) said on Friday.

The number of visits by Gulf nationals during the first half of the year also surged by 593% compared to the same period in 2021, highlighting a huge improvement after the pandemic.

The latest figures indicate that the GCC is Germany’s third-largest source for international visitor traffic from the Asian market, the statement noted.

The increase in visitor traffic from the GCC region has been attributed to Germany’s “eco-conscious attractions and nature-friendly initiatives”, which include campaigns that showcase the European destination’s diverse natural attractions, including cycling trails, as well as tips for reducing carbon footprints during travels.

“The GCC stands out as one of the top Asian source markets, showcasing a strong increase in travel interest due to recent successful campaigns by GNTB,” said Yamina Sofo, Director at the German National Tourist Office (GNTO).

