Egypt - Hadayieq Company, the entity overseeing the redevelopment, management, and operation of Giza Zoo and Orman Garden, showcased the final design of the revitalization project at ITB Berlin—the world’s largest tourism exhibition—held from 4 to 6 March 2025. The company announced that the official reopening is scheduled for September 2025.

Hadayieq aims to reposition these historic attractions as premier global destinations for adventure and exploration, restoring their significance on the international tourism map. To achieve this, the company is collaborating with top international consultants and experts to ensure the highest standards in animal care, heritage conservation, and botanical garden maintenance.

Mohamed Kamel, Chairperson of Hadayieq, described the project as a transformative milestone in Egypt’s entertainment and tourism industry. “This redevelopment seamlessly blends innovation and modernity with a rich historical legacy. Our vision is to elevate Giza Zoo and Orman Garden into world-class attractions that offer an immersive experience combining entertainment, education, and environmental conservation,” he stated.

The renovation will modernize Giza Zoo while preserving its historic landmarks, connecting it to Orman Garden via an underground tunnel for seamless access. Redesigned enclosures and pathways will enhance the visitor experience, with new attractions including live sea lion, bird, and elephant shows, an underwater viewing area for hippos, a glass-domed meerkat exhibit, and an interactive ring-tailed lemur experience. Visitors can also participate in animal feeding sessions and guided tours.

For a unique stay, the newly introduced Giza Zoo Safari Glamping will offer luxury accommodations immersed in nature. The Zoo Antique Bazaar will feature handcrafted souvenirs, while new restaurants and cafés will provide diverse dining options to enrich the overall experience.

Giza Zoo, spanning 112 feddans, is home to approximately 3,000 historic trees, rare plant species, and 186 species of mammals, birds, and reptiles. Established during the reign of Khedive Ismail, it holds the distinction of being Africa’s first zoo, the Middle East’s oldest, and the third oldest worldwide.

The revamped Giza Zoo and Orman Garden promise to offer a dynamic fusion of history, nature, and entertainment, securing their place as must-visit destinations on the global tourism map.

