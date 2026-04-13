RIYADH — Gulf tourism ministers affirmed the continued stability and resilience of the region’s tourism sector, while strongly condemning recent Iranian attacks on critical infrastructure.

In a joint statement following an extraordinary virtual meeting, the ministers said the sector remains operational and continues to welcome visitors, supported by advanced infrastructure, high operational efficiency, and integrated service systems.

They reviewed regional developments and their potential impact on tourism, stressing the sector’s ability to overcome current challenges and move toward rapid recovery.

The ministers condemned the “unjustified and illegal” Iranian attacks targeting civilian infrastructure, including ports, airports, energy facilities, tourism assets, desalination plants, and residential areas, calling them a violation of sovereignty and international law.

They urged Iran to comply with U.0N Security Council Resolution 2817, which calls for an immediate halt to attacks and threats against neighboring countries, and welcomed the Human Rights Council resolution A/HRC/RES/61/1 supporting Gulf states.

The statement reaffirmed that Gulf countries remain safe and attractive tourism destinations, with facilities and services operating normally under approved frameworks.

It emphasized that visitor safety remains a top priority, with authorities demonstrating strong preparedness and the ability to manage evolving situations efficiently.

The ministers also stressed their commitment to protecting tourism investments and continuing joint initiatives, while enhancing regional coordination to ensure sector stability and sustainable growth.

They noted that tourism projects across the Gulf are progressing as planned, reflecting investor confidence and the sector’s continued momentum.

The statement highlighted the region’s experience in crisis management, enabling it to adapt to geopolitical and economic challenges while maintaining growth and competitiveness.

The ministers reiterated their commitment to advancing the Gulf tourism strategy, supporting economic development, job creation, and delivering high-quality experiences for visitors from around the world.

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