The Gauteng Tourism Authority (GTA) will begin this weekend, 18-20 March 2022, be in Gaborone, Botswana, on an international marketing drive to reintroduce destination Gauteng tourism, trade and investment offerings and opportunities to the Botswana market and allow this market to #MeetSouthAfrica again following the closure of borders and travel restrictions imposed by the rise in Covid-19 infections since 2020.



The weekend-long activation dubbed #VisitGautengInBotswana will start on Friday, 18 March 2022, from 09h30 with a Tourism and Investment Breakfast at Protea Hotel by Marriott Gaborone Masa Square to be addressed by the South African High Commissioner in Botswana, HE Ms TP Shope-Soumah.



“The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) vision of delivering on Africa's goal for inclusive and sustainable development and the recently adopted Gauteng Trade & Investment Strategy together with the Growing Gauteng Together (GGT2030) vision serves as key guidelines for the GTA and partners to start this economic reignition drive with our neighbours in the region,” explained Gauteng Tourism Authority CEO Sthembiso Sthe Dlamini.



Botswana has seen arrivals contracting in 2019 driven more by the male tourists. However, there was growth among the 18 to 24 age group which bodes well for a youthful province like Gauteng. Despite other categories declining and further two years of Covid-19, there was some growth among tourists travelling alone. In 2019 we saw a decrease in personal shoppers, business travellers and other tourists’ categories while conventions and exhibitions drove the slight increase in meetings, incentives, conferences and events (MICE).



Hospitality, good service, and good infrastructure are the main highlights for Botswana’s tourists and this activation is intended to reinforce that positioning. There has been an increase in Batswana saying their highlight of visiting South Africa was beautiful scenery, visiting friends and relatives, value for money and quality shopping experience and an abundance of business opportunities.



As Gauteng, we are not taking these sentiments for granted. We will use this opportunity to reconnect with the travel trade and investment partners, promote our signature events like the iconic Rand Show and the Delicious International Music and Food Festival at the River Walk Mall on Saturday, 19 March 2022, and host a fashion showcase and picnic to promote the made in Gauteng products and drive sales guided by the above insights.



Media is hereby invited to cover the activities.







About the Gauteng Tourism Authority (GTA)



GTA is the official destination marketing agency for the Gauteng City Region. Its mission is to effectively, efficiently, and professionally grow the visitor economy and enhance visitors' experiences by branding, marketing, and promoting tourism in Gauteng; bidding for and hosting mega, major, significant, local and community events; and providing and managing visitor information services.



