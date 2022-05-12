Ôvoyages, a France-based tourism company, will operate a weekly flight from the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport to Sharm El Sheikh International Airport in Egypt as of July 10th, according to a recent official disclosure.

This comes as part of efforts of the Governor of South Sinai Khaled Fouda to promote tourism in Egypt during his participation in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2022.

It is worth noting that the ATM show is taking place in Dubai from May 9th-12th.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).