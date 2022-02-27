UAE airlines have clarified the rules for tourists travelling to the country as Covid safety protocols were eased.

According to information provided on Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways' website, unvaccinated tourists coming to the UAE capital will have to either take a PCR test 48 hours before the flight from an accredited clinic or present a Covid1-9 recovery certificate with a QR code dated within 30 days.

But full vaccinated tourists are not required to carry a negative PCR test.

Plus tourists will have to take a test on arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Children under 16 are exempt from testing.

This announcement comes in the wake of UAE’s National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA) easing Covid-19 safety protocols including dropping PCR test requirements for vaccinated residents and making it optional for people to wear masks outdoors.

Similarly, Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates said on its website tourists travelling to Dubai will have to submit either a Covid-19 vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test not more than 48 hours valid.

The world’s biggest international carrier said the valid vaccination certificate should prove that the “passenger is fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the WHO (World Health Organisation) or the UAE, and includes a QR code.”

Similarly, the Covid-19 PCR test certificate for unvaccinated passengers should also have a QR code and the test should be taken from an approved health service provider.

The new rule came into effect from February 26 for all tourists travelling to Dubai, including those coming from GCC.

Tourists can also present a valid medical certificate issued by the relevant authorities that the passenger has recovered from coronavirus within a period of one month from the date of recovery to the date of arrival, with a QR code System, Emirate said in an update.

Emirates said, if requested, tourists will have to undergo a PCR test on arrival in Dubai and self quarantine until they receive a negative result. In the event the passenger tests positive, then they should follow the guidelines issued by the local health authority.

Dubai’s flagship carrier said printed or digital PCR test or vaccination certificates are accepted in English or Arabic and must include a QR Code. SMS certificates are not accepted.

Covid-19 PCR Test or vaccination certificates in other languages are acceptable if they can be validated at the departure point.

