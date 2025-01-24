JEDDAH — Jeddah Mayoralty inaugurated the first sandy beach in North Obhur, spreading over an area of 17,640 square meters. This initiative is part of the mayoralty’s efforts to revitalize waterfronts and establish model public sandy beaches.



The Undersecretary of Marine Monitoring Capt. Thamer Nahhas said that since its opening, the beach has witnessed a large number of visitors and tourists. He underscored the mayoralty’s dedication to provide free, secure, and well-equipped spaces for the public to relish swimming and various water activities. “The beach is equipped with lifeguards accredited by the Saudi Life Saving Federation, ensuring prompt responses to any emergencies,” he said.



Nahhas said that the work of preparing and developing these beaches included installing marine surveillance towers to improve safety and emergency rescue efforts. “Solar-powered lights were installed for eco-friendly illumination and sign boards were also placed to guide beachgoers on rules and permitted swimming hours,” he said.



The mayoralty is working on two more beaches in North Obhur, one covering an area of 10,320 square meters while the other spreading over an area of 75,000 square meters.

