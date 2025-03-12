Muscat – The National Travel Operator – Visit Oman and Expedia Group, one of the world’s largest travel technology companies, entered into an agreement to integrate the tours and activities providers of Oman onto the Expedia’s platform.

The agreement – signed at the world’s leading travel trade show, ITB Berlin, last week – will enable the integration through API technology and create a global digital marketing campaign targeting the US, the UK and the Middle Eastern travellers. This is stated to be a significant step forward in Visit Oman’s strategy to enhance digital distribution and connectivity.

Shabib al Maamari, Managing Director of Visit Oman, said by leveraging Expedia’s global reach and advanced digital marketing capabilities, they are bringing Oman’s rich cultural heritage and breathtaking landscapes to millions of potential travellers worldwide.

“This collaboration not only strengthens our visibility as a premier destination, but also makes Oman’s travel offerings accessible to a vast audience. We’re committed to empowering local tourism providers and SMEs by placing Omani offerings on the global digital map,” he asserted.

Jennifer Andre, Vice President of Business Development Expedia Group Media Solutions, said that the group is thrilled to partner with Visit Oman to showcase Oman’s diverse travel offerings to targeted international markets.

“By adding Omani activities onto our platform and creating impactful marketing campaigns to drive demand, we are helping to connect local tourism providers to the right traveller, at the right time, boosting awareness and economic value to the destination.”

The strategic agreement aims to digitise and aggregate Oman’s diverse tourism offerings, making them readily accessible to Expedia Group’s vast global audience.

This initiative aligns with Oman’s National Tourism Strategy 2040, which emphasises the importance of digital transformation in expanding the country’s tourism sector.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

