Jordan - Ethiopian Airlines, the largest network operator in Africa, said that it has finalized all preparations to commence a thrice-weekly passenger flight to Amman, Jordan from September 19, 2022.

Flight Number Frequency Departure Airport Departure time Arrival Airport Arrival Time Sub Fleet ET 428 Mon, Wed, Sat ADD 22:30 AMM 02:05 737 ET 429 Tue, Thu, Sun AMM 03:05 ADD 06:44 737

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew said: “We are truly pleased to further deepen our presence in the middle east with our new flight to Amman, Jordan, and our pleasure is doubled since we are able to do it at such a difficult time for the aviation industry. With the commencement of our new flight to Amman, passengers departing from/to the middle east can enjoy the extensive Ethiopian network worldwide with convenient connectivity and smooth transfer at Addis Ababa. Our new flight will also further strengthen the economic ties between Ethiopia and Jordan.”

Located between the desert and the fertile Jordan Valley, Jordan’s capital Amman, where the old meets the new, is an ideal location for holidaymakers. With an astonishing scenery of ancient civilization and modernity, the city has plenty to offer for visitors.

As part of its strategic plan, Ethiopian is growing its network stretching to more destinations, widening its reach and providing more options to its passengers.

