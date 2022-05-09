Emirates, the Official Airline of the 2022 Arabian Travel Market (ATM), welcomed Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum to its stand during the official opening of the region’s largest travel and tourism trade event.

Sheikh Ahmed is President, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman, Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group.

Sheikh Ahmed, accompanied by Helal Al Marri, Director General of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism, was officially welcomed by Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer, who gave a tour of the full Premium Economy experience with all of its signature amenities on offer to customers from August 1, unveiled for the first time at ATM.

The premium economy leather seat on display provides more comfort with ample legroom, and a generous recline position, and includes an array of thoughtful touches, and is elevated further with well-being touches like new soft blankets and sustainable amenity kits, dining with a taste of luxury with upgraded menus, and more. – TradeArabia News Service

