Egypt’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Ahmed Issa, announced on Monday that his ministry is planning to organize several activities related to the environmental sector in the coming few weeks.

These activities include tourism programmes for the delegations participating in the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (COP27), which Egypt will host in Sharm El-Sheikh next November.

Tourism programmes for the COP27 participants come amid a national strategy by the cabinet to connect all economic sectors to the environmental targets, particularly as Egypt the current host of the climate summit.

In a press statement, the minister explained that the tourism programmes will be conducted in famous Egyptian tourist destinations, such as the cities of Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada, Luxor, Aswan and others.

According to the statement, the aim of the programme is to introduce the Egyptian tourist and archaeological elements in the aforementioned tourist destinations to the delegations participating in the climate summit.

Moreover, the minister referred to the most prominent axes of the Egyptian national tourism strategy, which will be launched during the first quarter of 2023. Issa pointed out that the desired goal of this strategy is to increase the number of incoming tourism to Egyptian tourist destinations by 25% to 30% annually.

Increasing the number of incoming tourism would contribute to the increase of revenues, and provide a different tourism product and experience for tourists visiting Egypt, especially in light of what the Egyptian tourist destination enjoys.

He further noted that Egypt has a variety of tourist and archaeological elements, including magnificent nature, bright and warm sun, and sunny beaches, in addition to museums and archaeological sites with a rich content of cultural heritage.

Tourists would also be able to enjoy the different tourist patterns and products that the Egyptian tourist destination offers, including beach and recreational tourism, cultural tourism, family and adventure tourism, and other diverse tourism products.

