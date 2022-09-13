Egypt targets achieving revenues of $30 billion a year from the tourism sector over the few coming years, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly stated in a televised statement on September 11th.

Madbouly urged the private sector and developers to set an executive plan, including their targets and requests, so the government can support them in recording the targeted revenues within two or three years.

Revenues from the tourism sector ranged between $11 to $12 billion a year, he pointed out.

Despite all the current crises, Egypt seeks to double the number of tourist arrivals in the short term from about 11 million tourists during the pre-pandemic period, Madbuly said.

