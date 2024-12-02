UAE - Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection, said it has been recognised as a five-star resort, establishing it as the UAE’s only five-star Polynesian-themed family destination and one of Dubai’s latest must-visit attractions.

This prestigious milestone, Lapita said, reflects its unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional guest experiences through tailored services, world-class amenities, and eco-conscious initiatives.

Its prime location within Dubai Park and Resorts, along with its spacious outdoor areas and affordable pricing, has boosted its attractiveness to both UAE citizens, residents and international visitors, it said.

Faiek El Saadani, General Manager of Lapita, said: “We are immensely proud to have achieved five-star status, a true reflection of our team’s dedication to delivering exceptional guest experiences.

“Lapita has become a destination for guests to relax, reconnect, and enjoy a sustainable, family-friendly atmosphere.

“The increasing number of returning guests speaks to the unique experience we offer, and we look forward to welcoming even more travellers from around the world.”

Lapita’s high-end accommodations, state-of-the-art facilities, and exceptional dining options have all contributed to its five-star rating.

Recent enhancements have infused the resort with fresh energy, beginning with new concepts at two of its four dining venues, offering guests an elevated culinary experience.

A vibrant new poolside bar now serves exotic flavours alongside comfort-food favourites, providing an ideal spot to unwind.

For families, a newly added play area has been thoughtfully designed to keep young guests entertained, ensuring unforgettable moments for all.

At the heart of Lapita’s success is its signature Lu’Wow Weekender, a carefully curated weekend experience that keeps families coming back.

The package includes an indulgent breakfast, a themed brunch, and live entertainment, accompanied by street performances, scavenger hunts, and interactive quizzes.

Adults can take part in morning yoga and aqua gym sessions by the pool, while little ones dive into fun-filled activities with expert supervision.

Guests staying at Lapita also enjoy complimentary access to the Dubai Parks and Resorts, the largest theme park destination in the Middle East, home to Motiongate Dubai, Real Madrid World, Legoland Dubai, and Legoland Waterpark, creating a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure.

Beyond the activities and Polynesian charm, Lapita said it stands out for its eco-conscious approach. Sustainability is thoughtfully integrated into every aspect of the guest experience from the moment they arrive.

The resort holds the esteemed Green Key Certification, which, it said, reflects its commitment to sustainable practices in every decision, from daily operations to guest services.

