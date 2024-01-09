Dubai has once again come top in the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Destinations awards as the travel review site’s number one destination.

The emirate was the top destination for the third year in a row, with the most ‘above-and-beyond’ reviews and opinions from reviewers on the site, TripAdvisor said in its announcement of the 2024 winners.

It was followed by Bali, London, Hanoi and Rome, which were the remaining destinations in the top five.

Marrakech, Morocco, was ranked eight, while Hurghada, Egypt, was ranked number 19.

TripAdvisor said: “Dubai is a destination that mixes modern culture with history, adventure with world-class shopping and entertainment.”

Tweeting about the win, Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said the emirate was the first city to receive the accolade three years in a row.

While Dubai was listed as the top destination, Tokyo was listed as the top trending destination, Copenhagen as the top sustainable destination and Bali as the top honeymoon destination.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Brinda Darasha)

(imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com)