Dubai Municipality announced that its parks and recreational facilities welcomed over 31 million visitors in 2024, a 7 percent increase compared to 2023.

The growth reflects the Municipality’s continued efforts to enhance these spaces, positioning them as premier recreational and tourist destinations that offer residents and visitors diverse leisure experiences across the emirate.

According to Dubai Municipality, over 20.8 million people visited public parks in 2024. The emirate’s five major parks – Zabeel Park, Mushrif Park, Al Mamzar Beach Park, Dubai Creek Park, and Safa Park – welcomed a combined 6.69 million visitors. The Quranic Park attracted 1.8 million visitors, while Dubai Frame received 1.59 million. Children’s City recorded over 112,000 visitors, while cycling, mountain biking, and pedestrian tracks across the municipality’s parks and facilities saw 1.49 million users. Additionally, playgrounds drew 180,000 visitors.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, highlighted the growing popularity of public parks and recreational facilities, noting that their world-class urban design prioritises comfort, well-being, and engaging experiences for both residents and visitors.

“The remarkable visitor numbers recorded in 2024 reflect the appeal of Dubai’s public parks and facilities as dynamic leisure and tourism destinations, designed to meet the highest international standards. Our approach ensures that these spaces serve as integrated models of sustainability and inclusivity, enhancing the overall quality of life in Dubai,” he said.

Anwahi further emphasised the Municipality’s commitment to future-focused planning and development. “We are dedicated to implementing long-term strategies aimed at enhancing Dubai’s parks and public spaces. Our focus is on optimising their design to create vibrant, multifunctional community hubs that can host a variety of recreational, cultural, and sporting events.

“Additionally, we aim to boost investment opportunities within these spaces, ensuring they continue to evolve in line with Dubai’s rapid urban development. These efforts align with the objectives of the Dubia Urban Plan 2024, the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 and the Dubai Walk Masterplan, which aims to make Dubai a pedestrian-friendly city with a world-class network of green spaces and sustainable recreational areas," he added.

Dubai Municipality manages over 220 public parks and recreational facilities, which hosted 1,283 events and initiatives in 2024, covering cultural, sporting, and community activities. Key events included the Farmers Souq, Souq Al Freej, Future Trader, Unique Weekend, Welcome New Year, Dubai Fitness Challenge, and the Grand Picnic, among others.

The Municipality has also made significant advancements in operational efficiency, achieving a 98% efficiency rate in preventive maintenance through strategic planning and the optimisation of infrastructure. This has included upgrading operational systems, enhancing visitor experiences, and implementing sustainability-focused projects to improve facility management.

Dubai’s parks and recreational spaces continue to be among the most accessible and well-equipped destinations for residents and tourists seeking high-quality leisure experiences.

With cutting-edge facilities and comprehensive municipal services, Dubai Municipality remains committed to enhancing the emirate’s attractiveness, sustainability, and overall quality of life.