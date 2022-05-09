UAE - Ahead of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM), Hotelbeds has confirmed that the host city of Dubai is one of its most popular markets among clients, being the top destination for the company over the past 12 months.

“Dubai has once again been the number one destination over the last year and has remained one of the most sought-after destinations for our clients. It has demonstrated the incredible appetite of travellers to experience this beautiful city – especially with the Expo 2020 which concluded at the end of March and has certainly had a major positive impact on the flow of visitors,” said Tomeu Gili, Regional Commercial Director at Hotelbeds.

“We are thrilled with the incredible recovery and resilience that Dubai has shown over the past two years and the unrivalled work our local team has done to keep the destination at the top of its game.”

Face-to-face exhibition

In addition to the great news from the region, for the first time since the start of the pandemic, Hotelbeds will be hosting its first face-to-face exhibition, with a stand at ATM Dubai. Hotelbeds team members, both local and international, are looking forward to the opportunity to reconnect in person with partners and clients, who can find the Hotelbeds team at stand TT0920.

Carlos Muñoz, Chief Commercial Officer at Hotelbeds, shared his anticipation for Hotelbeds' first face-to-face event in over two years: “It's finally happening. We can now meet face-to-face with our valued clients and partners to discuss how we can make the most of our collaboration and ensure we meet their needs, and what better place to do so than at the ATM in Dubai which has historically been one of our clients' most in-demand destinations.”

