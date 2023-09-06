Qatar - Hamad International Airport, Doha, in partnership with Atos and Royal Schiphol Group, has introduced passenger digital assistance kiosks to enable seamless journeys for travellers.

The kiosks will provide easy access to information, assist in navigation and help passengers through live video calls to customer service agents.

Commenting on the new passenger experience, Suhail Kadri, Senior Vice President of Technology and Innovation at Hamad International Airport said: "The new passenger digital assistance kiosks are part of our overarching digital strategy to transform passenger experiences. We are committed to investing in the latest technology and innovative solutions; to create the most seamless airport experience for all passengers traveling from and to Hamad International Airport, we are working with industry innovation leaders such as Atos and Royal Schiphol Group."

Marc Veelenturf, CEO of Middle East and Turkey at Atos said: “Together with our strategic partner Schiphol, we are proud to have successfully delivered this solution at Hamad International Airport to improve the digital passenger experience, and to manage passenger flow more effectively especially during the airport’s critical peak periods.”

The kiosks are multilingual with 20 language options, with the airport map for wayfinding. They provide information related to flights, airport services, retail and F&B outlets and passenger events at the airport.

