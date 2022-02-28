dnata Travel Group, in cooperation with the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, has launched a new brand: "My City Expert", to provide residents and visitors with a new approach to getting to know Dubai.

Designed to become a ‘travel companion’ for users in Dubai, My City Expert offers real-time bookings for a selection of more than 1,200 tours, attractions and experiences. Users can also communicate directly with experts based in Dubai to obtain recommendations, or to organize itineraries through the most important local attractions or "hidden gems" that meet their requirements.

In addition to the online concierge service, My City Expert kiosks have now opened in Dubai Port to support cruise passengers with reservations for tours and attractions while docking in the city. Additional locations are set to be announced, as the brand looks to expand its physical presence in key traveler locations.

Travelers interested in exploring other parts of the UAE can also book experiences across the country to enjoy daily tours from Dubai.

Hoor Al Khaja, Assistant Vice President of International Operations at Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said: "With the continuous growth of domestic and domestic tourism in Dubai, we are also witnessing an increase in demand for tours, landmarks and tourist experiences in the city, as residents and visitors seek to take advantage of the offers of various destinations. Attractive."

She added: "Our partnership with dnata is focused on supporting travelers specifically in this context, providing them with an ideal platform to book all the experiences our city can offer, with the added advantage of being able to benefit from the expertise and guidance of a wide range of travel experts. Stemming from the Department of Economy and Tourism’s commitment to ensuring that visitors enjoy the best experiences in the world, we continue to strengthen our relationships with partners and relevant authorities, prioritizing the safety of domestic and international tourists at every stage and point of contact in their tours through the city."

In turn, Vice President of Destination Management at dnata Travel Group, Alaa Al Khatib, said: "As the tours and attractions market continues to grow, and across the UAE scene of world-class experiences, we are fully aware of the latest opportunities and trends."

And she continued, "Our new product allows travelers to book all their activities in one place, and consult with our local team experts at any time, to benefit from their knowledge and access to the best experiences that Dubai has to offer."

The "My City Expert" brand was developed as part of a strategic partnership of "Dnata Travel Group" with the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, to become the main distributor of tours in Dubai. Visitors to the "Visit Dubai" website can also book their tours and experiences in Dubai directly through "My City Expert".

The extensive My City Expert portfolio provides travelers with the ability to book a world of Dubai experiences across the following categories: desert and land, cruises and boats, water parks and amusement parks, sports, family tours, artistic and cultural events, discovering other emirates, Expo 2020 Dubai", and the portfolio continues to grow and develop regularly, based on the latest market trends and travelers.

A first-of-its-kind facility in the UAE, the kiosk allows tourists to book all the best excursions, safaris and attractions that Dubai has to offer in one location.

A friendly team of Dubai experts who speak a variety of languages are on hand to assist with bookings and advise customers on how to get the best Dubai experience based on their interests. The kiosk is open from 10am to 10pm daily.

"What sets City Expert apart is the fact that it offers the best excursions and attractions available, coupled with advice from a team of experts to suit your preferences," said Steve Barrass, senior vice president, dnata Travel.

"Dubai has grown into a destination that offers tourists a wide variety of attractions and excursions to experience, and this kiosk will quickly and conveniently provide them with all their information and booking needs. We believe our customers will appreciate the hands-on service and in-depth knowledge that City Expert provides."



