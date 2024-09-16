Muscat – Dhofar is experiencing a cultural and tourism surge with visitor numbers during the ongoing khareef season surpassing 1mn. The governorate is also gearing up to host the World Theatre Festival in October, marking a significant cultural milestone as the largest event of its kind being held in the Arab world. In addition, the ‘Marhaba Dhofar’ initiative, aimed at boosting tourism cooperation with Saudi Arabia, is set to begin on Monday.

Visitor data from National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) shows that 1,006,635 tourists had arrived in Dhofar by the end of August, a 9% increase over the previous year.

Omanis represented the majority of visitors (713,105), followed by tourists from GCC countries (171,762). Dhofar’s scenic landscapes and cool weather during khareef continue to attract large numbers of tourists, most of whom arrive by land.

World Theatre Festival

Dhofar is currently preparing to host the World Theatre Festival in October. The festival, described as the largest in the Arab world and the fifth-largest globally, is expected to draw participants from several countries. According to Dr Ahmed bin Mohsen al Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality, the event will enhance Dhofar’s cultural profile and promote global cultural exchange.

Ghassani made the comments at the conclusion of the inaugural Dhofar International Film Festival on Wednesday. He highlighted the festival’s role in showcasing Omani cinematic achievements and supporting young filmmakers. The first edition of the festival featured 200 films from 18 countries, with 41 films advancing to the final competition.

The municipality chairman emphasised the significance of film festivals in promoting cultural awareness, noting that Oman has made notable strides in documentary filmmaking with several international awards this year. He also pointed out that the sultanate is experiencing a cultural renaissance with strong ongoing support for art and cinema.

Marhaba Dhofar

In addition, the ‘Marhaba Dhofar’ initiative will kick off with participation of 40 Saudi tourism companies and 13 media professionals on Monday. Organised by Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, the event will showcase Dhofar’s main tourist attractions, including Salalah’s beaches, the green mountains and archaeological sites, while promoting closer tourism ties between Oman and Saudi Arabia.

