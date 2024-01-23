Muscat – The Port of Khasab in Musandam received cruise ship ‘MSC Opera’ with over 1,800 passengers on board on Monday.

A statement issued by the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) branch in Musandam said, ‘Port of Khasab in Musandam received the cruise ship ‘MSC Opera’ with 1,800 passengers on board. The passengers were welcomed and provided with necessary information, in addition to touring an exhibition of traditional products by local families on the port’s docks.’

Oman receives many cruise ships each year, thanks to its location overlooking the Indian Ocean, the Arabian Sea and the Sea of Oman.

