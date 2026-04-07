Crowne Plaza Riyadh Al Takhassusi has officially opened, offering a contemporary, connected stay in Riyadh’s Al Olaya district, a hub for business, healthcare, and lifestyle travel.

The hotel enhances IHG Hotels & Resorts’ premium portfolio in Saudi Arabia, supporting Riyadh’s growth as a top destination for business and leisure visitors.

Its strategic location provides easy access to corporate centres, the Diplomatic Quarter, major medical facilities like King Faisal Specialist Hospital, and the city’s leading retail and dining spots, making it ideal for both short and extended stays.

Designed for today’s blended traveller, the hotel merges central connectivity with residential-style flexibility, reflecting Crowne Plaza’s pillars of Crafted Connections, Purposeful Gatherings, and Blended Travel.

The property features 302 contemporary rooms and suites, including 192 guest rooms and 110 residential suites with separate work, relaxation, and living zones, fully equipped kitchens, and city views—perfect for extended stays or medical and corporate visits.

Dining options cater to all-day connection: Nasmah Restaurant offers international cuisine, Dallah Lobby Lounge provides a casual social hub, Qamar Sky Lounge delivers rooftop panoramic views, and the Club Lounge offers personalised services.

For meetings, four versatile spaces—Al Waha, Rawan, Rayhan, and Zahra—totalling 120 sqm, feature natural light, AV technology, and event support.

Wellbeing is central, with two rooftop pools, dual fitness centres, and additional amenities including valet parking with EV charging and retail access.

Mrad El Khoury, General Manager, Crowne Plaza Riyadh Al Takhassusi, said: “The opening of Crowne Plaza Riyadh Al Takhassusi is a result of the dedicated coordination and teamwork required to bring a new standard of hospitality to this vibrant district. As Riyadh grows as a global hub, we are pleased to offer a functional environment for blended travel that supports both productivity and relaxation. By combining traditional guest rooms with residential suites, our team has created a versatile destination that reflects how people work and travel today, ensuring a seamless experience for every guest.”

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