Bahrain - Work begins today on a major public beach enhancement project at Bilaj Al Jazayer, Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah) has announced.

The public beach will be temporarily closed to facilitate the first phase of landscape enhancements under the site’s masterplan, said Edamah, the real estate arm of Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat.

The project, which covers over 80,000sqm, aims to upgrade the shoreline into a lifestyle-led coastal destination.

The renovation project focuses on significantly upgrading the site’s leisure and utility offerings by introducing a range of new recreational facilities.

The 80,000sqm area will feature shaded walkways, dedicated tracks for cycling and jogging, a children’s playground, and specialised outdoor fitness zones.

Complementing these active spaces, the development will incorporate new food and beverage outlets, retail units, and extensive green landscaping to improve the visitor experience. To support the anticipated increase in footfall, the infrastructure will be bolstered by expanded parking facilities and the introduction of valet services.

Edamah chief executive Khaled Al Majed said that the works are designed to create a more integrated and welcoming environment for families and tourists, aligning with efforts to boost the kingdom’s tourism infrastructure.

“At Edamah, we are focused on shaping destinations that support wellness and create inclusive and engaging experiences,” he added.

The wider 1.6 million sqm Bilaj Al Jazayer masterplan includes the Avani and Tivoli hotels, Bahrain Surf Park, and the Azure beach club.

Responding to a question from the GDN, Edamah said Ahmed Omer Trading and Contracting has been appointed as the phase one contractor.

Details of the cost of the landscaping project and, most importantly for families wishing to visit the popular public beach as summer approaches, when it is likely to reopen, have not been specified by Edamah.

This closure is ‘temporary’ and the reopening date will be communicated through Bilaj Al Jazayer’s official channels as the works advance, a spokesman added.

Visitors are advised to follow the project’s official social media channels for updates.

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