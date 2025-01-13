ATPI Group has partnered with Saudi Arabian travel agency, Arjaa Travel, to expand its presence in the Middle East and beyond.

The partnership aims to benefit travellers and corporate clients while bolstering business travel to the region, which is crucial for supporting the growing local energy market.

Arjaa Travel, part of Almajdouie Group, offers bespoke business travel services for various industries, including energy, marine, mining, corporate, sports, and events.

ATPI's partnership with Arjaa Travel will integrate corporate travel management services, including strategic travel planning, cost optimisation, travel policy compliance, and advanced reporting and analytics.

The partnership will provide journeys tailored to travellers' specific needs, from booking flights and accommodation to ground transportation and visa services.

This partnership is expected to help energy-related firms expand operations within the Middle East, as it will support logistics and management for key industry events and client meetings, as well as transporting the workforce between projects.

Lynn Coutts, Managing Director of Middle East ATPI, commented: ‘This ground-breaking partnership will set new standards in customer service, innovation, and expertise. The collaboration between ATPI and Arjaa Travel promises to bring huge benefits to our travellers, corporate clients and tourism in Saudi Arabia and beyond. ATPI offer a unique service offering in all locations across the GCC overcoming differing requirements associated with technology, payment, tax and localisation providing a streamlined future proof travel offering unlike anyone operating in the Business Travel sector.”

Almajdouie Group emphasised the partnership between ATPI Group and Arjaa Travel as a significant milestone, reflecting their shared commitment to excellence, integrity, and a customer-centric approach.

This collaboration is strategically aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, which seeks to diversify the Kingdom’s economy and establish it as a global hub for tourism and business.

As Saudi Arabia prepares to host prestigious international events, including the AFC Asian Cup 2027, Expo 2030, and the FIFA World Cup 2034, the partnership presents an opportunity to deliver exceptional travel solutions, drive regional growth, and contribute to the Kingdom’s ambitious goals.

