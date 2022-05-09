The Sultanate of Oman's pavilion has been inaugurated at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) exhibition in Dubai.

"The Sultanate of Oman's pavilion inaugurated at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) exhibition in Dubai, with the participation of a number of hotel establishments and institutions," Oman News Agency (ONA) said in a statement.

The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, and 14 institutions and establishments related to the Omani tourism sector, is participating in the activities of this year's edition of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) exhibition in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, which is being held from May 9 to May 12, 2022.

