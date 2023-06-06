Arabian Adventures, a leading UAE-based destination management company, tour and safari operator and part of the Emirates Group, has launched ‘The Adventure Pass’, offering attraction bundle savings to Dubai travellers.

Created to add value and ease in booking Dubai’s world-class adventures and attractions, the new product offers bundles of either three or five experiences, with up to 40% savings compared to standard entry prices combined. Once redeemed at the first experience, travellers have seven days to enjoy the remaining experiences.

The Adventure Pass currently offers 16 of Dubai’s top experiences, with plans for further attractions to be added. The offering includes Arabian Adventures’ award-winning Desert Safari in the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, access to Aquaventure, the world’s largest waterpark as well as the popular ‘At The Top’ experience at Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.

The Adventure Pass can be purchased by accessing www.arabian-adventures.com/attractions. Its integration with the Smartvisit mobile application enables travellers to activate a pass and access online bookings, attraction directories and maps, a pass wallet, and 24/7 customer support simply and quickly on both iOS and Android devices. The Smartvisit application is available for free in the App Store and Google Play Store.

Alaa AlKhatib, Vice President of Destination Management at the dnata Travel Group, commented: "We are thrilled to expand our Arabian Adventures portfolio to include this innovative product. The Adventure Pass offers incredible savings, ease and flexibility for a better way to take in Dubai’s world-renowned experiences.

"With the ability to build a customised itinerary over the course of a trip, the new bundles and app offer customers and trade partners unique opportunities to enhance in-destination experience at an excellent value. For Dubai residents or visitors, it’s a chance to revisit or try something new in this ever-evolving city, or to surprise friends and family with the customised itinerary of a lifetime.

"We will continue to explore opportunities and monitor new developments to further enhance our offering and deliver the best of Dubai for our customers."

Arabian Adventures’ The Adventure Pass is now available, with prices starting from AED675 ($183.78).

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).