Jeddah: Arab Tourism Organization (ATO) has signed a cooperation memorandum with the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) to enhance corporate cooperation, integrate and coordinate their efforts to establish cooperation relations in the tourism field, and develop partnerships between the public and private sectors in activities and projects that contribute to the sustainable development of the tourism sector in Arab countries.



UNWTO Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili and ATO Secretary General Sherif Fathi signed the memo on the sidelines of the 116th session of UNWTO Executive Council, which was held recently in Jeddah. The memo aims to develop the corporate and human capabilities; encourage investments; unify sustainability and quality indicators and standards and the best practices for tourism governance and administration as part of the importance of tourism in meeting the Sustainable Development Goals; and provide complementary and comprehensive tourist programs and projects with the highest international levels.



ATO Spokesperson Dr. Walid Al-Hinnawi said that the organization’s participation in this meeting is part of efforts to enhance cooperation between ATO and UNWTO to develop the tourism industry in ATO, noting that holding the meetings of the UNWTO executive council in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the first time highlights the recent developments in the tourism industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and what it achieved within record times, which enhance its location on the global tourism map and allow other countries to get acquainted with national efforts exerted by the Ministry of Tourism in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to develop and enhance the tourism industry in a bid to realize the aspirations of the ministry and Saudi Vision 2030.