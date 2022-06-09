MAKKAH — The trial run of the Al Mashaer train in the holy sites has started in preparation to receive and transport pilgrims of the Hajj 2022-1443.



The Al-Ekhbariya channel has published a video that shows the trial operation of the metro, in preparation for the approaching of the Hajj season to transport the pilgrims in the Holy Sites



It is noteworthy that due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic globally during the past two years, the train in the Holy Sites during the Hajj of the years 1441 AH and 1442 AH, witnessed an exceptional stop in its operation.



Also, Hajj during those years were limited to domestic pilgrims only from citizens and residents.



Amidst the Kingdom's preparations for Hajj 2022, several batches of pilgrims from different countries have started to arrive this week.



The first batch of this year's Hajj season arrived on Saturday through Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah from Jakarta, comprising 450 pilgrims.



While 955 pilgrims has arrived from Indonesia and Bangladesh through the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah.



It is worth mentioning that the first batch of pilgrims who benefited from the "Makkah Route Initiative” from Pakistan also arrived at Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah on Wednesday. They had departed from the initiative’s terminal at Islamabad International Airport.



The Makkah Route Initiative, which is launched in Pakistan this year, 1443, for the second year after 1440, in addition to Bangladesh, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Morocco, is one of the initiatives of the “ Pilgrim Experience Program, which is under the Kingdom Vision 2030.



© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).