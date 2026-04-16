Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, announces the signing of the Pullman New Capital Hotel & Residences in Egypt, marking the debut of Pullman Hotels & Resorts in Cairo and reinforcing the Group’s expansion across Egypt, a key growth market.

The project is developed by Contact Developments, one of Egypt’s leading real estate developers, marking the company’s entry into the hospitality sector and reflecting a shared ambition to create integrated destinations aligned with Egypt’s Vision 2030.

Strategically situated on Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and overlooking the Green River, the property offers seamless connectivity to key governmental, business, and residential districts, placing Pullman at the centre of one of the country’s most ambitious urban developments.

The project will feature a premium 150-key, five-star classified Pullman hotel alongside 100 branded residences spread across high-rise towers, delivering a dynamic, mixed-use destination designed to meet the evolving needs of modern travellers and residents alike.

At Pullman New Capital, this vision comes to life through a vibrant mix of experiences, with two dining venues, a specialty restaurant and lobby lounge alongside meeting and event facilities, a spa, fitness centre, and swimming pool.

The Pullman Residences will introduce contemporary living spaces with access to hotel services, responding to the rising demand for branded residences in Egypt’s rapidly evolving real estate and hospitality landscape.

“Egypt is a pivotal growth market for Accor in the Middle East and Africa region, and the new administrative capital represents a new frontier of opportunity,” said Raki Phillips, Regional President for the Premium, Midscale & Economy division across the Middle East & Africa & Türkiye at Accor.

“The signing of Pullman New Capital Hotel & Residences marks an important milestone in expanding our premium portfolio and introducing globally recognised brands into high-growth destinations. Pullman is uniquely positioned to bring people together creating spaces where business, culture, and community intersect, while the introduction of branded residences reflects our forward-looking approach to emerging opportunities in hospitality and real estate.”

Ahmed Fikri, Chief Executive Officer of Contact Developments, said, “As a key player in Egypt’s real estate sector, we are continuously seeking opportunities to expand and diversify our portfolio. Our partnership with Accor marks a strategic entry into the hospitality sector, expanding in integrated lifestyle destinations and supporting Egypt’s rapidly growing tourism sector. With this new development, we bring Accor’s global credibility, brand strength, and operational excellence to what we believe will become the country’s future economic and administrative epicentre.” -TradeArabia News Service

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