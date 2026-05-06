African travel to US declines sharply, with Nigeria, Zimbabwe among affected nations. [AI/Getty Images]

Stricter US visa and immigration policies under the Trump administration have led to a sharp decline in African tourism to the United States.

Countries like Sudan, Libya, and Zimbabwe experienced the largest drops in visitor numbers, with declines ranging from 70% to 83%.

The most affected are first-time applicants, facing increased scrutiny and higher hurdles in the approval process.

US policymakers view the decline as a positive outcome, citing reduced terrorism risks and immigration enforcement costs.

African travel to the United States has declined sharply in recent months, with countries such as Nigeria and Zimbabwe among those recording significant drops in visitor numbers.

According to a report by Travelandtourworld, the downturn follows stricter enforcement of visa and immigration policies under the administration of Donald Trump, aimed at curbing visa overstays and tightening entry requirements.

Data shows the impact has been widespread across the continent, with Sudan and Libya experiencing the steepest declines at 83% and 80% respectively. Zimbabwe recorded a 70% drop, while Chad and Burkina Faso saw declines of 68% and 62.8%.

Mali followed with a 60% decrease, while Nigeria recorded a 46.4% fall. Senegal posted the smallest decline among the group at 36.9%.

The sharp drop highlights how tighter visa scrutiny, travel restrictions, and broader geopolitical considerations are reshaping travel patterns between Africa and the United States.

While the policies are intended to enforce compliance with immigration rules, they are also having ripple effects on tourism flows, business travel, and diaspora movement across several African countries.

US policymakers view the decline as a positive outcome, citing reduced terrorism risks and immigration enforcement costs.

African nations most affected by falling US visits

Under the new restrictions imposed on travellers from Africa, countries like Sudan, Libya, and Sierra Leone have experienced the most profound declines. In most of these countries, first-time applicants have been noted to be hugely impacted by these restrictions.

The US immigration administrators are stricter with visa approval for citizens of countries with high policy non-compliance rates.

Hence, only applicants who prove beyond all reasonable doubt that they would be compliant are given the opportunity to scale through the immigration approval hurdles.

This decline is bad news for African tourists. On the other hand, policy makers in the United States do not share the same view; rather, they believe that prioritising travellers from more developed countries poses lesser terrorism risks and reduces immigration policy enforcement costs.

They are of the opinion that this decrease will ensure that the tourism industry in the United States is more regulated and kept under control.

The nearly 50% reduction in the approval of Nigerian visitors is also considered a success by the Trump administration, stating that it will help improve immigration policy compliance and reduce pressure on immigration administration officials.

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