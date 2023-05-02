ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, part of ADNEC Group, has a busy agenda for May, with more than 15 major events, many of which are being held for the first time in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

The busy agenda of events, exhibitions, and conferences, which is expected to attract thousands of visitors and participants from around the world, aligns with ADNEC Group's efforts to establish Abu Dhabi as a global destination for business and leisure tourism.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group, said, “The busy agenda of events in May exemplifies ADNEC Group's role in strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as the region's business tourism capital. It highlights the Group’s contribution to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's tourism sector by attracting business and leisure tourists, hence driving the growth of the Emirate’s economy.

“Hosting a range of events simultaneously is a testimonial to Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre's assets, exceptional facilities, and state-of-the-art infrastructure. It demonstrates the Group teams’ efficiency in delivering successful and distinguished events that exceed the aspirations of event organisers and visitors.”

From 1st May to 2nd June, the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre will host participants in ADNOC Upskilling on IAIDL.

ADNEC will kick off its activities for the month on 3rd May by hosting the region's largest Oracle Cloud World Tour in Abu Dhabi. The tour will see technology experts and specialists from the UAE, offering participants the opportunity to learn about ideas, skills, and solutions to address the big challenges facing companies in the region.

On 5th May, the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre will host the ADQ Town Hall, which attracts the employees of the Group.

From 8th to 10th May, ADNEC will host the World Utilities Congress on an area of 20,000 square metres. The event is expected to bring more than 10,000 visitors, 150 exhibitors, and 250 global experts and speakers and features more than 60 panel discussions to explore the latest products, innovations, and technological advances in the global utility scene.

From 8th to 10th May, the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) 2023 will feature 600 speakers in more than 160 panel discussions. The AIM serves as a platform for all sectors to have an open discussion of the latest investment trends and opportunities, have a chance to exchange ideas and explore potential partnerships.

On the 16th and 17th of May, ADNEC will host the Education Interface Exhibition, which brings together educational institutions and institutions, as well as specialised lecturers, to present through workshops a summary of their experiences for students and those wishing to complete their education with all academic and scientific degrees.

From 16th to 18th May, the Centre will host the IATA Ground Handling Conference, which will be held for the first time in the UAE. The Conference, which will bring together decision-makers, senior officials, and more than 650 participants from around the world, will serve as an important platform for all leaders of the ground handling and aviation sectors to discuss pressing matters in the field.

Taking place on 15th-16th May, in conjunction with Road & Traffic 2023, the Middle East Rail Conference and Expo 2023 will attract more than 400 prominent global speakers, 300 exhibitors, and more than 6,000 participants, including 400 decision makers and senior industry executives.

Mobility Live will also be hosted in the Middle East for the first time and is considered the most critical mobility event, highlighting the concepts of innovation and technology to achieve significant and tangible change in related sectors.

Ahead of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, the Centre will host the 2nd edition of the International Congress of Arabic Publishing and Creative Industries on 21st-22nd May. The event will feature 30 participants, who will take part in 6 panel discussions. It will be attended by a group of publishing and creative industries specialists worldwide to promote the growth of Arabic content.

On 22nd-28th May, the Centre will host the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which provides a literary platform that brings together the publishing industry of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, ADNEC will host the awards ceremony for the Sheikh Zayed Book Award winners, which is targeted to intellectuals, thinkers, creators, publishers, and young talents. The Award aims to recognise individuals for their contributions in writing and translation, who have had a clear impact on enriching cultural, literary, and social life.

On the 24th of May, the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre will host the graduation ceremony for Khalifa University students.

The Centre will conclude its busy agenda in May with the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit, which will take place from 29th to 31st May. The summit will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and experts from around the world to discuss the latest developments and trends in the EV market.