ABU DHABI: The number of travellers passing through Abu Dhabi's airports reached around 22.4 million in 2023.

Data released today by Abu Dhabi Airports in the Key Transport Statistics 2023 report by the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD), revealed that the number of annual arrivals through the emirate's airports reached over 11.1 million, while the number of departures stood at 11.3 million.

According to the report, the Indian subcontinent topped the list of arrivals through the emirate's airports by country of origin, with about 3.2 million travellers by the end of 2023, followed by Western Europe with 1.9 million, Asia with 1.7 million, GCC countries with around 1.6 million, and East Asia with 822,777 travellers.

The Indian subcontinent also led the number of departures from the emirate's airports last year, with around 3.5 million travellers, followed by South America with 1.9 million, Asia with 1.7 million, and GCC countries with 1.6 million.

At Al Ain International Airport, the number of arrivals in 2023 settled at 51,067 travellers, while the number of departures was 43,945, with 1,763 transiting through the airport, and 1,011 through Zayed International Airport.

Abu Dhabi Airports clarified that the data in the report includes information from Al Bateen Executive Airport.

Regarding aircraft traffic through the emirate's airports in 2023, the report revealed a growth of 27.8 percent compared to 2022, with the number of flights reaching 141,225 in 2023 at Zayed International Airport, compared to 110,536 flights in 2022. Al Ain International Airport logged 8,409 flights last year, compared to 7,598 flights in 2022.

In terms of cargo traffic in the emirate, 319,993 tonnes of goods were imported last year, mostly from Asia with 138,187 tonnes, while exports reached 238,644 tonnes, led by Western Europe with 98,089 tonnes. Meanwhile, Al Ain International Airport exported 1,263 tonnes of goods and imported 501 tonnes in 2023.