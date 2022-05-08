The Directorate General of Civil Aviation in its challenge to return to normal life after lifting all health restrictions imposed during pandemics witnessed departure and arrival of 2,800 flights in 9 days of Eid holidays.



Out of 207,000 passengers a total of 145,000 passengers returned back to Kuwait which is around 70% returned back. Others are on annual leave or on a vacation along with their families, reports Al Rai.

The Deputy Director for Planning and Projects Affairs and the official spokesman, Saad Al-Otaibi stated the real test began during departure of passengers in the beginning of Eid holidays. From Thursday to Saturday 560 flights arrived carrying 62,865 passengers. In total 145,000 passengers returned back. Majority of passengers spent their Eid holidays in London, Paris, Istanbul, Dubai, Cairo, Jeddah, Beirut and Baku.

He further stated that 558 flights carrying 54,972 passengers departed in the last 3 days. Lifting health restrictions on passengers contributed significantly. This summer will witness an unprecedented air travel movement to which Kuwait Airport will implement its full plan and preparation to keep pace with the season for departing and arriving flights.

