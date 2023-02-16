DUBAI - The World Logistics Passport (WLP), a global initiative led by Dubai to facilitate world trade, has signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Thai Logistics Service Provider Federation (TLSPF) and the Thai National Shippers’ Council (TNSC).

The objective of the MoUs is to promote the growth of logistics businesses for exporters and shippers in Thailand, enhance trade opportunities, and reduce costs through the WLP's global network of international traders and freight forwarders.

Mahmood Al Bastaki, General Manager of World Logistics Passport, Suwit Ratanachinda, President of the Thai Logistics Service Provider Federation, and Dr. Chaichan Chareonsuk, Chairman of the Thai National Shippers’ Council signed the MoUs at a ceremony held at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort. It was attended by Jurin Laksanawisit, Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand and Minister of Commerce, and Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman of Dubai’s Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) and member of WLP Steering Committee, and other senior representatives from Thai delegation, DP World and WLP.

Al Bastaki expressed his pleasure in welcoming the TLSPF and TNSC to the WLP initiative and emphasised the importance of these strategic partnerships for the expansion of the WLP into the Southeast Asia market. Ratanachinda added that this MoU marks the beginning of a new chapter of promising trade opportunities for the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America markets, and Thai exporters will be able to receive fast-track service of cargo movement, cost-efficient access to markets, reduction of customs clearance times, and removal of administrative costs.

Dr Chareonsuk also expressed his pleasure in signing the MoU with the WLP and highlighted the unique framework of cooperation that will promote collaboration and establish successful economic activities, aiming to enhance the growth of Thai's exports and explore new markets through the WLP's global network.