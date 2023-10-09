Zajel, a leading name in the logistics industry, has announced the creation of its new Freight Forwarding Department to deliver world-class logistics solutions to its clients, covering air, sea and land transport.

Inaugurating the new department, the company successfully transported a mega oil and gas shipment from Jebel Ali Port in the UAE to Iraq's Umm Qasr Port, marking a significant milestone.

The mega shipment weighed approximately 500 tonnes, with a volume exceeding 5,000 cubic metres. Zajel’s freight forwarding department was successful in transporting the delicate shipment using a combination of break bulk, special equipments such as flat racks and open top containers, in addition to standard containers.

Redefining logistics

The consignment was made up of various oil and gas equipments such as modules, tools, pipes and other important apparatus vital to the energy sector. Some of the most complex weighed more than 80 tonnes and exceeded the length of 22 metres.

“Embarking on this exciting journey, we are proud to unveil Zajel's Freight Forwarding solutions. This strategic addition reflects our dedication to redefining the logistics landscape with innovation, reliability, and unmatched customer experience,” said Shaher Abu Hammor, Business Development Manager, Freight, Zajel Logistics.

