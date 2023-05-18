To enhance sustainability and promote the digital transformation of the maritime sector, the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI UAE) signed agreements with six key industry entities for the “Blue Pass” initiative, making them strategic partners for the success of the platform.

The signing took place during the 2023 edition of Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East, the flagship event of the UAE Maritime Week.

The first signing was between the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Department of Ports and Customs, Ajman.

Digital platform for maritime services

Eng. Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs, MOEI UAE, led the next set of signings in the presence of Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Eng. Hassan Mohammed Juma Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs, MOEI UAE; and the other parties involved. The signatories included esteemed industry players such as Dubai SME, The Marshall Islands Registry, Fujairah Free Zone, Monjasa, Allianz Middle East and Stanford Marine, aiming to support the project and provide various incentives to the platform's members

Al Mazrouei said, “The transformative 'Blue Pass’ project aims to establish a digital platform that encompasses all maritime services provided by our strategic partners from ports and leading companies in the maritime sector. This platform will offer multiple incentives and privileges to enhance the competitiveness and attractiveness of the maritime industry. It will attract international vessels and foreign investment for the sector, becoming a cornerstone for building an integrated community of maritime businesses."

He added, "Through the exchange of privileges and the creation of opportunities for obtaining the best commercial offers, we aim to increase the number of commercial vessels passing through the country. Currently, the UAE handles over 25,000 port calls. Additionally, we aim to attract more foreign direct investment in the maritime sector, raise its contribution to the GDP from the current AED90 billion per annum, and stimulate the environment for conducting maritime business in the country, which already hosts over 27,000 companies."

Attracting more ships

Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdullah Al Noaimi, Chairman of Ajman Ports and Customs Department, said, "The maritime sector is a key economic enabler in the Emirate of Ajman. The ‘Blue Pass’ initiative launched by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure provides an excellent opportunity to promote this sector and attract more ships that can benefit from our exceptional facilities in the ports of Ajman. Our strategic location in the heart of the northern emirates of the UAE and our connectivity to national and international land routes further enhance our appeal. Undoubtedly, we will greatly benefit from this platform's digital capabilities, enabling us to contribute to supporting the UAE's blue economy through our resources."

Hessa Al Malek said, "We have developed a comprehensive strategy to develop the maritime sector in the country, making it one of the pillars of the Projects of the 50 and the post-oil economy. The ‘Blue Pass’ project is one of the ministry's most important transformative steps as it revolutionises the way business is conducted in the maritime sector through the power of digital technologies. It enhances communication between companies, provides incentives, and creates an ideal environment in the UAE for maritime businesses. It facilitates the entry of new companies and offers a vast repository of information on maritime services and products."

Through projects like “Blue Pass”, the MOEI UAE aims to improve the country’s ranking in international maritime competitiveness indicators. The UAE currently ranks third in the world in Bunker Supply Index and Transport Service Trade. It is also fifth globally as a Key Competitive Maritime Hub and ranks twelfth in the Transport Connectivity Index. Moreover, the UAE was re-elected to the IMO (International Maritime Organisation) Executive Council under Category B for the third time in a row. The UAE also plays a leading role in promoting sustainability and decarbonising the shipping sector to achieve the 2030 and 2050 targets set by the IMO.