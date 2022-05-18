UAE - Etihad Rail, the developer of the UAE's integrated railway network, has announced that it has taken several giant strides in its journey towards establishment of a cheaper, faster, more reliable, and sustainable mode for passenger travel.

The country's rail network now stands 75% completed, 28 months after the construction work began, said its CEO Engineer Shadi Malak.

"Having access to rail in every emirate is just the beginning of many new chapters where Etihad Rail is already working on various new products, rail services and integrated opportunities," he added.

He was speaking at the Middle East Rail 2022, a leading transport event for the Mena region, which opened today (May 17) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Middle East Rail will see more than 600 VIPs, government officials, transport and infrastructure industry experts from GCC taking part along with 6000 attendees, more than 200 speakers, and more than 250 exhibitors.

The two-day event has brought together leaders of the entire transportation community, forward-thinking senior executives, key decision makers, and government representatives on a single platform for discussion on the most pressing topics in the global railway and transportation sector, and highlighting the latest innovations in the industry.

In his keynote address, Malak said: "We are in a privileged position that we can change the face of logistics and mobility in this country, helping to connect industries, businesses and people, supporting tourism, whilst establishing rail as a cornerstone of the UAE’s overarching government initiatives."

The identification of this whitespace opportunity and the wider benefits it brings is a testament to the visionary leadership of the UAE, he added.

According to him, Etihad Rail wants to utilise the approach of being customer centric, to benefit all potential end users.

"By introducing a cheaper, faster, more reliable, and sustainable service, rail will change public perception, on how we move our goods and ourselves. This provides rail the platform to place itself as the frontrunner, logistic and mobility solution in the UAE," stated Malak.

"Etihad Rail will enable businesses to thrive and make different logistical decisions that uplift efficiencies and provides cheaper alternatives, for their business model," he noted.

"Our carefully planned solution for passenger travel provides an opportunity, where you can live in one emirate and work in another, without the pressures of driving long distances, paying for fuel, or leaving your family home in another emirate," he added.

