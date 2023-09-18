Sharjah authority has announced partial road closure of a major road in the emirate on Sunday.

The Sharjah Roads and Transportation Authority announced the partial closure on Al Maliha Road.

The closure will come into effect from Tuesday, September 19, and will be implemented until October 18, 2023.

The authority took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce the change.

The closure is due to maintenance work set to take place during the mentioned period.

