The Emirates Post Group Company (EPG), in collaboration with the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), announced the launch of the first edition of the 52nd National Day stamps designed using generative artificial intelligence.

The event was organised in the presence of Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications. The release embodies the group's efforts to integrate technological innovations with the rich cultural heritage of the United Arab Emirates.

The commemorative stamps were designed in close collaboration with MBZUAI’s Department of Computer Vision, each stamp seamlessly integrates AI technologies and serves as a digital canvas, featuring the UAE's iconic landmarks like the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the Burj Khalifa, and symbols that represent the nation's dedication to sustainability.

Al Olama stated that the UAE government adopts a comprehensive approach to digital transformation, leveraging artificial intelligence solutions in various fields aimed at enhancing the UAE’s leadership and its advanced global position in adopting, developing, and employing advanced technology to serve its future goals and the quality of life of its society.

He further stated that the utilisation of artificial intelligence to support work models represents a leading trend. This trend is rooted in technology, promotes digital transformation, and keeps pace with the latest global developments in the field of artificial intelligence.

The aim is to create a nurturing and stimulating environment for innovation by integrating the latest technological solutions with the cultural and creative heritage of the UAE. Al Olama praised the commitment of the entities in the UAE to develop their targets in the digital sector.

Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, said, “It is a delight to present this unique commemorative stamp issuance to Al Olama, which depicts the narrative of our nation’s soul and aspirations through AI-technology.

The collaboration with MBZUAI embodies our pursuit to harness technology for cultural preservation and to propel innovation. It is a celebration of our rich past, dynamic present, and a future full of promise and possibilities.”

The launch of the stamps highlights EPG’s steadfast dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to narrate the UAE's inspiring narrative. The unique stamps, gifted to the minister, are a blend of artistic flair and technical abilities, illustrating the nation’s extraordinary journey from historical milestones to future ambitions.