JEDDAH — The Ministry of Transport and Logistics has stopped receiving applications for issuing licenses for public taxis and converting private vehicles into taxis in the holy city of Makkah.

Minister of Transport and Logistics Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser took a decision in this regard. However, there will be an exemption with regard to the applications submitted before the issuance of the ministry’s decision on May 12.



According to the minister’s decision, the application procedures and the terms and conditions shall be completed by the private taxi establishments within a period of three months from the date of submission of the application.

This will be after reviewing the Law of Public Transport on Roads of Saudi Arabia, the regulations of the General Transport Authority, and the decision to approve the regulations governing fare of public taxis, taxi-cab brokers and guided vehicles.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).