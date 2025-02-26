Riyadh: The Transport General Authority (TGA) has granted the operating license for Qasr Al Hokm Station after the Riyadh Metro operating company, Flow Consortium, completed all regulatory requirements. This milestone marks further progress in the phased operation of Riyadh Metro stations, reinforcing the city’s public transportation system.



Qasr Al Hokm Station is a key hub in the metro network, located on the Orange Line, which spans 41 kilometers and connects the eastern and western parts of Riyadh—from Jeddah Road in the west to the Second Eastern Ring Road near Khashm Al-Aan in the east. The station serves as a crucial interchange between the Blue and Orange Lines, offering passengers greater flexibility in navigating the metro system. Its architectural design reflects the heritage and historical identity of the Qasr Al Hokm area.



TGA confirmed that the license was issued after all operational standards were met, emphasizing its role in ensuring the Riyadh Metro operates at the highest levels of safety and quality. The license also requires operators to maintain top-tier efficiency, enhancing the public transportation experience and providing advanced services that meet the needs of Riyadh’s residents and visitors.