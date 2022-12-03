Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, has signed an agreement with the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) to establish a global delivery centre in Cairo.

As per the MoU, Tech Mahindra will be hiring more than 1,000 employees over the next three years to serve both global and local customers from its newly-inaugurated centre in the Egyptian capital.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, Dr Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology (ICT), Egypt, Ajit Gupte, Indian Ambassador to Egypt and other senior officials of Tech Mahindra led by Ram Ramachandran, Senior Vice President & Head of Middle East & Africa.

Dr Talaat had sanctioned the agreement inked with Tech Mahindra, as part of several agreements with 29 multinational companies, creating over 34,000 jobs directed towards exports through 35 global delivery centers with $1 billion export value annually.

"With its unique central location at the crossroads between 3 continents, Egypt delivers a resilient high-quality digital infrastructure, and provides a supportive legislative framework catching up with the global rapid growth. Our plentiful supply of tech talent is all set and ready at a competitive cost, with proven experience in business services delivery for global firms to more than 100 countries with 20 different languages," remarked the minister at the signing ceremony.

The new facility in Cairo assists Tech Mahindra’s clients across various sectors; namely, Telecom, Oil and Gas, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), Energy & Utilities, and the Public Sector by leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Big Data & Analytics, Cloud and 5G technologies.

This is in line with Tech Mahindra’s commitment to expand its global delivery centers and invest in the upskilling and reskilling of local Egyptian talent.

Harshvendra Soin, Global Chief People Officer and Head of Marketing, said: "At Tech Mahindra, we are committed to diversifying our talent in delivery centers globally in the next few years. We want to widen the talent pool, improve agility to deliver solutions, and be closer to clients."

"We also have various up-skilling and re-skilling initiatives for our associates, enabling them to upgrade career opportunities and allowing us to retain the density of our talent pool," he noted.

Amr Mahfouz, CEO of ITIDA, said: "We're thrilled to reach an agreement with Tech Mahindra, helping ITIDA achieve its strategic goals of the ambitious Digital Egypt strategy for the offshoring industry (2022-2026), that aims at multiplying the exports revenues from the offshoring sector, while creating more domestic jobs for our skilled pool of talent."

ITIDA is working diligently to leverage the current geopolitical situation that led to major challenges across key delivery locations, while simultaneously monitoring the global shortage of talents.

"We invest heavily in building the digital and soft skills of our large talent pool, with a strategic focus on developing the country’s capabilities in the high-value services, including engineering, research & development (ER&D), embedded software, and electronic design," he added.

Tech Mahindra is partnering with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), to be an integral success partner of the Digital Transformation journey that the country is currently witnessing.

Ramachandran said Egypt was a source of great talent and technical skills that could boost its service delivery in regional and global markets.

"It is also a key growth market for us in the MEA region; therefore, the launch of our technology center operations in Cairo marks an exciting milestone for Tech Mahindra. We aim to further strengthen our presence in Egypt with the addition of 1,000 employees within the next three years," he noted.

"We plan to support our Egyptian and global clients who want to operate in Egypt with a wide range of services and technological capabilities," stated Ramchandran.

Tech Mahindra believes in DigitALL philosophy for comprehensive Business Transformation. As part of NXT.Now framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer, he added.

