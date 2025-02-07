The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has unveiled new navigational charts following updates made to the southern sector development project. The charts, which have been approved by the Egyptian Navy’s Hydrographic Department (ENHD) and the British Admiralty, ensure that vessels transiting the Canal are equipped with the latest navigational data.

Admiral Ossama Rabiee, chairman and managing director of the SCA, confirmed that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure vessels have access to the updated charts.

These updates have been reflected in the Canal’s Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS), while paper charts will also be available until new printed editions are released.

Key updates include a 40-meter widening along the eastern bank of the Canal from km 132 to km 162, as well as the addition of a 10-kilometer section from km 122 to km 132 in the Small Bitter Lakes area.

These changes improve navigation safety and ensure the readiness of the newly developed areas for operation.

Canal widening and duplication

Admiral Rabiee also announced the successful completion of the Canal duplication project in the Small Bitter Lakes area, which is now ready for full operation.

This development follows the installation of navigational aids and the completion of pilot training at the Suez Canal Maritime Training and Simulation Academy.

The southern sector development project is expected to enhance the Canal's competitiveness, attracting larger and more diverse ships, while increasing the safety and efficiency of transiting vessels.

It is also expected to improve navigational safety for vessels with large drafts, especially after the Canal’s 40-meter eastward expansion and a depth increase from 66 feet to 72 feet.

Suez Canal’s global position

The project is a significant step in further cementing the Suez Canal's global leadership and increasing its accommodation capacity by 6 to 8 vessels daily. The expansion of the Canal’s length by 10 kilometres also increases the New Suez Canal’s total length to 82 kilometres.

