UAE - Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone) and Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), the world's largest express transportation firm, are allying to enhance global market access for e-commerce businesses in Sharjah.

FedEx will use its global logistics network to connect e-commerce firms operating within the SPC Free Zone to 220 countries and territories, which account for more than 90% of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP).

As part of the collaboration, FedEx experts engaged with SPC businesses and shared insights on how they can take their business global, and how its digital solutions and capabilities can help SMEs navigate the complexities of global trade and improve their ease of doing business, a release said.

Enhancing trade volumes

By enabling local businesses to scale their operations, this collaboration is expected to enhance trade volumes across Sharjah, bolstering the competitiveness of the local economy, and contributing to the country's economic diversification efforts. The collaboration also underscores the commitment of both SPC Free Zone and FedEx to foster a conducive business environment that encourages growth and innovation.

Following real GDP growth of 4.6% in 2023, Sharjah's economy is projected to expand by 2.8% on average annually from 2024 to 2027, supported by activity in the manufacturing, construction, transport and trade sectors.

