In a move to fast-track operational efficiency, Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has christened two new launch boats destined for the Port of Cape Town. The ceremony, held on 5 August 2024, at Sandock Austral Shipyards (SAS) in Durban, marks a key milestone in TNPA’s Marine Fleet Renewal programme. This programme is a strategic part of the Transnet Recovery Plan, aimed at improving shipping efficiencies by increasing marine craft availability at South African ports.

"The arrival of these new crafts comes at an opportune time when TNPA is executing the Transnet Recovery Plan, through the acquisition of a fit-for-purpose marine fleet to improve operational efficiencies. This also aligns with our commitment to meeting industry demands in the Western region," said Ophelia Shabane, TNPA acting port manager for Cape Town.

Investment and design

The acquisition follows a meticulous building period after TNPA awarded a contract of approximately R58m to Sandock Austral Shipyards in November 2022. "We welcome an opportunity to assist TNPA with the replenishment of its marine fleet under the TNPA Marine Fleet Renewal programme and Transnet Recovery Plan. SAS continues to play a pivotal role in the engineering and manufacturing of multiple-purpose vessels for TNPA," said Prasheen Maharaj, chief executive officer of Sandock Austral Shipyards.

Operational role and functionality

The new launch boats play a crucial role in port operations as they are the only craft capable of assisting in towing and pulling vessels into confined sea channels. They are also used for running mooring lines and assisting in docking, sailing, and shifting fishing and other smaller vessels within the port. The delivery of these boats replaces the existing two launches, which are over 40 years old and have reached the end of their operational and design lifespan.

The launch boats are designed in accordance with Bureau Veritas Class notation and SAMSA requirements. SAS, a fully accredited shipbuilding and repair facility, undertook a significant portion of the manufacturing work, which generated approximately 70 direct jobs and 40 indirect jobs. The project also supported the practical training of 20 apprentices who gained valuable experience through SAS’s in-house Apprentice Learning and Development Centre.

The new launch boats are expected to enhance the efficiency and safety of marine operations at the Port of Cape Town. “This is a significant milestone for TNPA, for the industry, and our most valued customer base,” Shabane concluded.

