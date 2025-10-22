Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Dr Dion George has highlighted the vast potential of South Africa’s ocean economy — a sector projected to add R166bn to GDP and create more than 600,000 jobs by 2035 if managed sustainably under the Oceans Economy Master Plan.

“Our oceans are a national treasure. If we use them wisely, they will feed families, power industries, and provide work for generations. If we waste them, we waste our future,” said George.

The plan positions the ocean as a cornerstone of South Africa’s blue economy, driving growth through aquaculture, fisheries, marine tourism, and coastal conservation, particularly in provinces hardest hit by unemployment.

Aquaculture and coastal industries driving growth

Operation Phakisa has already spurred significant investment in aquaculture, which now represents the largest share of employment in the marine sector. Over the past decade, the industry has attracted over R4 billion in funding, much of it from private investors responding to government incentives.

At the same time, Marine Protected Areas are strengthening biodiversity and attracting coastal tourism activities such as diving, whale watching, and small-boat excursions. The department’s Marine Spatial Planning initiative ensures that ocean use is balanced — protecting ecosystems while enabling sustainable enterprise.

Revitalising harbours and unlocking inland fisheries

The Fishing for Freedom campaign is revitalising South Africa’s fishing harbours, sparking job creation in fish processing, boatbuilding, and tourism. Alongside this, the DFFE is advancing an inland fisheries policy designed to bolster food security and promote new rural business opportunities.

“Our aquaculture facilities, our harbours, and our Marine Protected Areas are all proof that the ocean is not only heritage. It is also industry, tourism, and growth,” said George.

He added that the long-term success of the ocean economy depends on strong governance, innovation, and inclusive community participation.

“With the right management, our oceans are South Africa’s blue gold. They are a renewable source of jobs, revenue, and resilience. We are committed to unlocking this wealth for the benefit of all South Africans,” he concluded.

