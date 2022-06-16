Oman - Sohar Port and Freezone has signed an agreement with C. Steinweg Oman (CSO) which will see the general cargo terminal operator expand its storage area by 270,000 sq m to facilitate the growing demand for minerals.

The expansion agreement represents a further investment in Sohar Port and Freezone by the C. Steinweg Group and further strengthens Sohar’s position as the leading export facility for minerals, reported Oman News Agency (ONA).

The new storage facilities are expected to be completed in four months and fully operational in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2022.

Mark Geilenkirchen, CEO of Sohar Port and Freezone, said: “This agreement adds to our capacity to meet growing demand for minerals across the region and solidifies Sohar’s position as a major global cargo terminal. In 2021, Sohar exported more than 37 million tons of dry bulk cargo. With demand continuing to soar, C. Steinweg Oman and Sohar will be in a prime position to serve the needs of the market, as well as Oman’s ongoing diversification and the development of mega projects across the region.

“The continuous expansion of Sohar Port and Freezone has created new opportunities for more throughput within the 27-hectare site, along with more employment and additional investment in the complex as we progress towards becoming the leading industrial hub in the region.”

Hendrik van Mierop, CEO of C. Steinweg Oman, said: “Adding 27 hectares of additional storage space to our facility at Sohar Port and Freezone shows the growth potential of Oman, while serving more and more markets around the world. Situated between key markets in the East and the West, Sohar offers a unique strategic advantage which is of global significance to the entire C. Steinweg Group.”

