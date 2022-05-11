Saudi Arabia - Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC) today (May 11) announced the completion of the construction for the main bridge linking the Jubail Island project to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan highway (E12), which will become the main entry route to the island project located in Abu Dhabi.

Owned by JIIC and developed and managed by LEAD Development, the AED10 billion ($2.72 billion) Jubail Island will be home to an idyllic collection of six residential village estates located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island.

Nestled among the breath-taking natural beauty and rich biodiversity of the mangroves, and covering more than 400 hectares, the landmark community will offer residents every convenience and amenity, seamlessly blending sustainable living, luxury and wellness in an iconic new addition to Abu Dhabi’s real estate landscape, said the statement from JIIC.

The bridge plays an important role in providing easy, direct access to Jubail Island as well as proximity to public parks, open spaces and cycling tracks.

It will also link different villages within the island to each other as well as facilitating movement between the two sides of the island, where the Jubail Mangrove Park, Jubail Pura Eco Retreat and the marine activities are located, and the rest of the existing developments that lie in the island.

According to JIIC, the bridge stands 140 m long and serves as the main entrance to the island, helping facilitate movement in and out of the island directly from E12. The work on the bridge began in August last year.

As part of the bridge development, intelligent traffic signal systems have been introduced as well as street lighting, pedestrian signals and speed control systems. The bridge has been developed to benefit the local surroundings with afforestation and beautification of the area, it added.

Operations Corporate Director Engineer Abdulla Saeed Al Shamsi expressed delight at the completion of the construction for the main bridge of the Jubail Island project.

"This is an important milestone for JIIC, as this achievement constitutes an important step towards accelerating the pace of development work on the island due to the bridge’s strategic location which will help to facilitate more accessible movement between various areas," stated Al Shamsi.

"JIIC is committed to delivering works in line with the deadlines set for all development on Jubail Island, with land-plots ready to be handed over end of 2022 and villa hand-over at the beginning of 2024," he added.

