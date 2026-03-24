RIYADH — The Transport General Authority (TGA) on Monday suspended the requirement for the validity of certificates and documents needed to issue or renew maritime licenses and work permits for marine units for 30 days.

The authority said the period is extendable if necessary, provided there is no impact on safety or the protection of the marine environment.

The measure applies to both Saudi and foreign vessels operating within the Kingdom’s territorial waters in the Arabian Gulf.

The decision comes in response to current conditions and aims to support the smooth flow of maritime activities and operational processes.

The exemption also includes vessels involved in maritime works and projects within Saudi waters that may face operational challenges preventing them from leaving to complete technical requirements or undergo necessary inspections abroad.

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